GRILLO - John Joseph, 91, of Lansdsale, PA, formerly of Melville, NY, on May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Peter (Ruth) Grillo and Joanne Grillo. Cherished grandfather of John & Ellen Grillo. Visitation will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Friday from 8-9AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30 at St. Elizabeth's Church. Melville. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019