Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Brookville Cemetery
Brook-ville, NY
View Map
John H. Sasson Notice
SASSON - John H. of Glen Cove, NY on December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Hilda. Loving father of John H., Jr. (Carolyn Usher), Dianne Yost (Stan), Robert (Susan), Ann Marie Gailius (Michael) and the late Richard and Denise Ann. Cherished grandfather of Curtis (Bethany), Bree, Elizabeth, Kevin, Samantha and Paul and great grandfather of Teagan, Ainsley and Chase. Dear brother of Dawn Dove, Virginia Anstead, Lianne Sasson and the late Helen Overstreet. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Graveside Service 10:30 am Thursday, Brookville Cemetery, Brook-ville, NY. Contributions may be made to the https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019
