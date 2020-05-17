|
PETERSON - John Henry Jr. at 90 years of age passed away peacefully on May 9th, 2020 surrounded by his grandchildren. A Korean War Veteran and a long time retiree of Eaton Corporation. Loving husband of his late wife June Maria Peterson. Beloved father of John III (Pam), Diane (Tom), and Sandra. Cherished by his five grandchildren Adina (Matt), Noelle, John IV, Thomas and Allison. Adored by his four great-grandchildren Leanne, Bailey, Matthew John and Christian. He was our hero and a legacy that will truly be missed. A Blessing will be given outside of St. Philip and James Church, 12:30P.M., on May 19th; Following a private burial at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020