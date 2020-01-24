Home

TRIPLER - John Henry Monday January 20. Formerly of Northport and 1971 graduate of Northport High School. Long time rock and roll legend of Block Island, RI. John leaves behind former wife Charlene, children Emily, Colin and James and Grandson Rowan. Sisters Jane, Judy and Allison, brother George, nieces Allison, Brooke, Carolyn, Laura, Cheryl, and Ruth. Nephews Gerard and Jason, and grand nieces Alicia and Olivia along with many friends and admirers. He is predeceased by nephew John. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, to combat this terrible disease, please direct your donations to the ALS Association of RI, 2374 Post Rd., Suite 103 Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020
