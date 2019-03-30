|
|
Yost - John Henry of Bay Shore, LI, on March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise Yost. Loving father of William R. Yost (Nancy), Erin T. Battles (Andrew), Catherine D. Lilley (Christopher) and Megan L. Sloup (Charles K.). Cherished grandfather of nine. Dear brother of William G. Yost (Susan). Fond brother in law to Donnajean Long (Mark) and Raymond Schemering. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday, 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Cremation private. Visiting Monday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church Parish Outreach, 455 Hunter Avenue, West Islip, NY 11795. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019