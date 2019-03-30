Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Yost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Yost

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Henry Yost Notice
Yost - John Henry of Bay Shore, LI, on March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise Yost. Loving father of William R. Yost (Nancy), Erin T. Battles (Andrew), Catherine D. Lilley (Christopher) and Megan L. Sloup (Charles K.). Cherished grandfather of nine. Dear brother of William G. Yost (Susan). Fond brother in law to Donnajean Long (Mark) and Raymond Schemering. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday, 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Cremation private. Visiting Monday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church Parish Outreach, 455 Hunter Avenue, West Islip, NY 11795. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now