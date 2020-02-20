Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
7:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
John Henson Notice
HENSON - John L. of Islip, NY (formerly of Central Islip) on February 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Marilyn Henson. Loving father of John Henson and Chris Henson. Cherished grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 1. Longtime school teacher in the Levittown School district. Memorial visitation, Sunday, 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main St., Islip, NY. Religious service, 3pm Sunday at the funeral home. Military honor guard service, 7:30PM Sunday at the funeral home. Interment of cremains to take place at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
