HERRITT- John Adam, of North Patchogue, on December 30, 2019. Cherished husband of Joy. Loving father of Dawn, Holly, Karen Vanderhoff (Rev. Jeffrey), Jonathan (Brook), and Tina Kattau (Patrick). Beloved grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 2. Caring brother of David. Reposing Thursday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Highway, Bayport. Funeral Service Friday, 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 1, 2020