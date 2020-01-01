Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
John Herritt Notice
HERRITT- John Adam, of North Patchogue, on December 30, 2019. Cherished husband of Joy. Loving father of Dawn, Holly, Karen Vanderhoff (Rev. Jeffrey), Jonathan (Brook), and Tina Kattau (Patrick). Beloved grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 2. Caring brother of David. Reposing Thursday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Highway, Bayport. Funeral Service Friday, 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 1, 2020
