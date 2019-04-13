Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hohorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hohorst

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Hohorst Notice
HOHORST - John, Jr., on April 11, 2019, of North Massapequa, NY. Proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elisabeth A. Devoted father of Tom (Linda), Jim (Eileen), and Sue Adams (Rick). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, TJ, Jen, Kelsea, Michael, Cole, Heidi, and Holly. Reposing Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious service Monday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now