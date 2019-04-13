|
HOHORST - John, Jr., on April 11, 2019, of North Massapequa, NY. Proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elisabeth A. Devoted father of Tom (Linda), Jim (Eileen), and Sue Adams (Rick). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, TJ, Jen, Kelsea, Michael, Cole, Heidi, and Holly. Reposing Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious service Monday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019