HOLFESTER - John Robert 83 of Smithtown NY passed away at his home on April 25, 2020. John was a U.S. Navy veteran, and proudly served the New York City Fire Department for 29 years retiring at the rank of Lieutenant in 1995. John was born in Brooklyn NY, where he met Ann Marie (Giaramita), his loving wife of 58 years. John and Ann later moved to Smithtown NY where they raised their four children. John was appointed to the NY City Fire Department in 1966 during some of the department's busiest years. He was appointed to Engine 233 in Brownsville, and later worked in L-120, L-107, and E-225 before being promoted to Lieutenant where he spent 15 years fighting fires in South Jamaica at Ladder 126 (the Princeton Street Tigers) before retiring from E-331. He was cited for bravery on numerous occasions including the rescue of 3 children from a Queens housing project in 1990. John was an avid fisherman and loving grandfather. In addition to his wife Ann Marie, John is survived by his brother Ronny, and his children Cindy (Dave) Neugebauer, John (Janet), Vincent (Kelly), and Christopher. He will be greatly missed by his 9 grandchildren Caleb, Taty, Jillian, Nicholas, Paige, Kendall, Erin, Matthew, and Alexander. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the New York Firefighters Burn Center.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020