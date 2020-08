BYRNE - John J. (Jack) 71, of Honolulu, formerly of Levittown on 8/12/20. Beloved son of the late John J. and Helen L., cherished brother of MaryEllen, preceded in death by sisters Helen L. and Barbara J. U.S. Army Veteran and diehard NY Yankees fan. Also survived by devoted pals of over 40 years, George Lozynski, Greg Hurd, Richard Pita and Jim J.D. Nugent A private service will be held at a later date.







