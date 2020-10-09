1/1
John J. Crowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROWE John J., on October 4, 2020 at 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor. Loving father of Maureen and John (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Bridget (Eric) Apicella, Kevin, Brian, Kelly and great-grandfather of Carter. John was a retired NYPD Detective and proud Navy Veteran. Visitation Sunday from 3-6pm at the Bruegg- emann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church Greenlawn. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans c/o VAMC Northport, 79 Middle-ville Road, Northport NY 11768-2290. bfhli.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved