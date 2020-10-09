CROWE John J., on October 4, 2020 at 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor. Loving father of Maureen and John (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Bridget (Eric) Apicella, Kevin, Brian, Kelly and great-grandfather of Carter. John was a retired NYPD Detective and proud Navy Veteran. Visitation Sunday from 3-6pm at the Bruegg- emann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church Greenlawn. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans
c/o VAMC Northport, 79 Middle-ville Road, Northport NY 11768-2290. bfhli.com