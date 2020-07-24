CROWLEY - John J., of Massapequa, entered into eternal rest on July 23, 2020 after 75 years. Loving husband of Helen for 49 years. Devoted father of Eileen Melloy (Peter), Patrick (Kim), John (Danielle), Tim-othy (Marisa) and Kathleen (Mark). Cherished Papa of Meghan, Leah, Jack, John, Sean, Ryan, Eric, Rose, Teddy, Casey and Luke. Born in Brooklyn on June 9, 1945 to Margaret and John. Brother to Maureen and Dennis. A caring uncle to 20 nieces and nephews. He was a charming, quick witted, kind, gentle soul who had a smile for all. He was a true family man who was always there for us. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park on Saturday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm and Sunday 6-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 11:30am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. A private cremation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in memory of John to the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center, 1025 Old Country Rd, #115, Westbury, NY 11590 or online at lidimentia.org
