Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Inc.
445 East Meadow Avenue
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
No. Merrick, NY
John J. Fitzpatrick Notice
FITZPATRICK - John J., on February 19, 2020. Retired NYPD ESU Truck 9. Beloved husband for 63 Years of Susan (nee Meadows). Loving father of Stephen (wife Coleen) Elaine Bruccoleri (husband Anthony), John, Kevin (wife Andrea) Kelly Atkinson (husband Kenneth), Susan Carter (husband Christopher), Colleen Fitzpatrick (husband Peter Grawehr), Kerrin Huber (husband David) and Mary Kate Fitzpatrick (husband Jason Colapinto). Proud grandfather of 22 & 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Ann Boltz, Mary, Margaret, Andrew, Joseph, Thomas, Michael and the late Lawrence (FDNY Rescue 3 LODD). Favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6pm Leo F. Kearns Inc. 445 East Meadow Avenue. Funeral Mass Monday 11:15am Sacred Heart Church No. Merrick. Committal Private.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020
