Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Reposing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
John J. Gregory Notice
GREGORY - John J., 94, of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Baldwin, NY, passed away on October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Loving father of Joanne, John (Kathleen), Denis (Barbara), Kathleen Ruane (Patrick), Patricia Condon (Robert), Kevin, Timothy, Kara Werfelman (John), Brian and Miriam Pacheco (Emanuel). Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Proud Navy Veteran serving with the fighting Seabees in 4 Theatres of WWII. Retired Police Officer of the NYPD. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY on Wednesday 7-9 p.m. & Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019
