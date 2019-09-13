Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
(631) 473-0082
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leibold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John j. Leibold


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John j. Leibold Notice
LEIBOLD - John F., of Port Jefferson Station, NY, on September 10, 2019 at age 76. Beloved husband of Diana. Loving father of Pam (Al) Manno, John F. Jr. (Joanne), Wayne (Tracy). Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Austin (Adam), Danielle, Samantha Leibold (DeAndre Farmer) and Amber. Great-grandfather of Faith, Charlee, Anthony, Adam, Johanna. Friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Rd. E. Setauket. Visiting Friday, 2-4 and 7-9PM. Memorial donations to the Kent Animal Shelter or Caroline Church Youth Ministries would be appreciated. www.bryantfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryant Funeral Home Inc
Download Now