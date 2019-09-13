|
LEIBOLD - John F., of Port Jefferson Station, NY, on September 10, 2019 at age 76. Beloved husband of Diana. Loving father of Pam (Al) Manno, John F. Jr. (Joanne), Wayne (Tracy). Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Austin (Adam), Danielle, Samantha Leibold (DeAndre Farmer) and Amber. Great-grandfather of Faith, Charlee, Anthony, Adam, Johanna. Friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Rd. E. Setauket. Visiting Friday, 2-4 and 7-9PM. Memorial donations to the Kent Animal Shelter or Caroline Church Youth Ministries would be appreciated. www.bryantfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019