LOTITO - John J. of East Islip on July 24, 2019. Beloved son of Howard P. and the late Catherine. Fond brother of Mary P. Loudon (Douglas), Theresa A. Lotito (Christopher Stickney), Thomas E. Lotito, James C. Lotito and the late Aloysius P. Lotito. Loving uncle of Steven, Christina (Jarett), Joseph (Jennifer), John, Sean and Holly. The family will receive friends Monday, July 29 at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc., 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A S.S. Parkway) between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, 9:45 am Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019