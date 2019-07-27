Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church,
East Islip,, NY
John J. Lotito

John J. Lotito Notice
LOTITO - John J. of East Islip on July 24, 2019. Beloved son of Howard P. and the late Catherine. Fond brother of Mary P. Loudon (Douglas), Theresa A. Lotito (Christopher Stickney), Thomas E. Lotito, James C. Lotito and the late Aloysius P. Lotito. Loving uncle of Steven, Christina (Jarett), Joseph (Jennifer), John, Sean and Holly. The family will receive friends Monday, July 29 at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc., 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A S.S. Parkway) between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, 9:45 am Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
