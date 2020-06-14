MAHON - John J. longtime resident of Mineola, on June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Mahon. Adored father of Theresa Connolly (Desmond), Loretta Mullin (Daniel), Michael Mahon (Celeste) and the late John and Stephen. Caring grandfather to Maegan, Nora, Daniel and Victoria. Proud great-grandfather of Leonardo and Joseph. Cremation Private. Funeral Mass 10:45am Friday, une 19, 2020 Corpus Christi Church Interment of cremated remains to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cassidy Funeral Home, Mineola.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.