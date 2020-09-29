McELROY - John J. Jr, on September 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving Father of Diane Keller (Timothy), Eileen Trebendis and Laurie McElroy. Cherished Grandfather of Meagan, Kristen, Lauren, Connor and Kelly. Dear Brother of Kathleen Kassi (Ron), the late Mary Molloy, Patricia O'Carroll and Veronica Essig. Loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation was on Monday September 28, 4-8pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, N.Y. 11793 (Exit 28N, SS PKWY). Mass will be held today, Tuesday 11am, at St. Brigid R.C. Church in Westbury. Private Cremation to follow. osheafuneral.com