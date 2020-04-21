Home

John J. Sciarra

John J. Sciarra Notice
SCIARRA - John J., 92, of Locust Valley, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Barbara. Cherished father of Christopher (Sandy), John Jay, Gregory (Cia) and Brian (Valerie). Beloved grandfather of Victoria, Benjamin, Cassandra, Jonathan and Damian. Also survived by loving sisters Jeanie and Gloria, many cousins, nieces and nephews. United States Army veteran, Doctor of Pharmacy and founder of Sciarra Laboratories, avid traveler and loving perfectionist. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to St. John's University College of Pharmacy. csbartholomewandson.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
