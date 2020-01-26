Home

POWERED BY

Services
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Scotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Scotto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Scotto Notice
SCOTTO - John J. of Baldwin, passed on January 23, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Josephine Scotto. Beloved father of Susan Yohe (Mark), Grace O'Connor (John) and Carol Pepino (Thomas). Cherished Pop of his grandchildren Jaclyn Tussie (Anthony), Heather, Thomas J. and Anthony Pepino, Meghan and Kaitlyn O'Connor and Jennifer Higgins (Joe) as well as his 6 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7PM at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road Oceanside, NY. Interment Tuesday at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Towers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -