SCOTTO - John J. of Baldwin, passed on January 23, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Josephine Scotto. Beloved father of Susan Yohe (Mark), Grace O'Connor (John) and Carol Pepino (Thomas). Cherished Pop of his grandchildren Jaclyn Tussie (Anthony), Heather, Thomas J. and Anthony Pepino, Meghan and Kaitlyn O'Connor and Jennifer Higgins (Joe) as well as his 6 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7PM at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road Oceanside, NY. Interment Tuesday at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020