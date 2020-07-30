SZAKMARY - John J., of Stone Ridge, NY, formerly of Brentwood, LI, on July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Kucera) and father of Jared. Dear brother of Theodore (Arleen); and uncle of Adam, Rachel and Chase. Dear brother in law of Marylynne DiGiacomo and uncle of Corey and Kelsey. Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 31st, 9:30- 10:30am at D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague. Funeral Mass, 11am, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Copiague. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. dandreabrosfuneral.com