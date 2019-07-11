Home

John J. Tetro Notice
TETRO- John J. of Massapequa and Cross Junction, VA. on July 7th in his 75th year. Retired NYPD Medal of Honor Recipent and Vietnam Veteran. Loving husband of Caryl. Cherished father of Shannyn (Jonathan) DeHaven, Kortney Tetro and Victorya (Jason) Mattison.Adored grandfather of Jacob, Morgan, Sarah, Ryleigh, Cohlton, Delayne and Dahlton Cherished brother of Antoinette (Buddy) Giles, Frances (the late Robert) Foley, Annamarie (the late Thomas) Childs, Diane (the late Jimmy), Sammy (Madeline), Frank (Joan Marie) and the late Marie (Robert) Carlson. Survived by his sister in laws Karen (Joe) Knight and Candace Hauburger. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home 1 Jerusalem Avenue Massapequa Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massapequa Park. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-5 and 7-9pm
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019
