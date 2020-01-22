Home

Our Lady of Assumption Church
1 Molloy St
Copiague, NY 11726
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Copiague, NY
View Map
John J. Zaffuto Notice
ZAFFUTO- John J., of Copiague, L.I., on January 19, 2020, at the age of 99 years.Proud WWII Veteran, U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Jill. Beloved father of George (Bess), Joseph (Valerie) and Roseann (Fran) Przyjemski. Cherished grand-father of Genesis, Dr. Zach, Jonathan, Nathan, Linnea, Kristyn and Christine; and great-grandfather of Easton, Cameron, Brandon, Shane, Vivianna, Hope and Sienna.Family and friends may call on Thursday, 2-4:00 and 7-9:00pm. Funeral Mass, Friday, 9:45am, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Copiague. Interment to follow at Cal-verton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020
