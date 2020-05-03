|
O'KEEFFE - John James 87, of Chicopee, MA, formerly of Lindenhurst, NY, passed away peacefully, entering into everlasting life with his daughter by his side on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Springfield, MA. John was born on October 3 in Brooklyn, NY to the late John Francis and Rose Ann (nee Flanagan) O'Keeffe. He was the eldest of five children. Shortly after his graduation from Seward Park High School in Manhattan he served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Destroyers Henley and Huntley during the Korean War. After his discharge, he worked many years for The Brooklyn Union Gas Company as a warehouse supply man-ager. Upon retirement from Brooklyn Union Gas, he obtained his CDL license and became a school bus driver. He was an avid NY Yankee fan. As a young man, he was an outstanding athlete. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball and softball. He also enjoyed bowling as well as playing cards and board games. Going to casinos was a favorite pastime, where he was usually very lucky. Another love was his Irish heritage and listening to Irish music. He had a great recipe for Irish soda bread and was a good cook. He enjoyed traveling. He enjoyed many types of music and was a great dancer. He loved cats and all animals. He also enjoyed listening to the old time radio programs. Being very friendly and sociable, John acquired many friends during his lifetime. He enjoyed organizing parties and dances. Never complaining, he was always happy to be helpful to others. He was selfless in everyting he did. He was a good father and always did his best for his family. John is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Kathleen (Ronald) (nee O'Keeffe) LeBlanc and son, Kenneth J. O'Keeffe; sisters, Sheila (Paul) Ferrigno and Lilly O'Keeffe; brothers, Patrick (Hazel) O'Keeffe and Frank (Vicky) O'Keeffe, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his former wife and friend, Carole P. (nee Moran) O'Keeffe. Due to the current Covid-19 virus travel and gathering restrictions, a Catholic Memorial Mass Service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020