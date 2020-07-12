CONROY - John Joseph, of Babylon on July 9, 2020. Widely known as Jack, he is survived by Maureen, his wife of 63 years, along with his sister Susan, four daughters Maura, Maggie, Meghan and Mary Kate, their husbands, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He joins his brother Don and sister Patricia in eternal rest. Jack graduated Providence College in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force. He became a navigator in the F-94 Starfire, a first-generation jet fighter, patrolling the Arctic in the early Cold War. Following his service, Mr. Conroy became a teacher at North Babylon's Deer Park Avenue Elementary School for 33 years. A native son of Babylon Village, he was active in community and church service for his entire life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mayor E. Donald Conroy Scholarship Fund, Babylon Village Historical Society, The Nathaniel Conklin House, or the John & Maureen Conroy Scholarship Fund at Providence College. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com