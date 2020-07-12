1/1
John Joseph Conroy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONROY - John Joseph, of Babylon on July 9, 2020. Widely known as Jack, he is survived by Maureen, his wife of 63 years, along with his sister Susan, four daughters Maura, Maggie, Meghan and Mary Kate, their husbands, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He joins his brother Don and sister Patricia in eternal rest. Jack graduated Providence College in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force. He became a navigator in the F-94 Starfire, a first-generation jet fighter, patrolling the Arctic in the early Cold War. Following his service, Mr. Conroy became a teacher at North Babylon's Deer Park Avenue Elementary School for 33 years. A native son of Babylon Village, he was active in community and church service for his entire life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mayor E. Donald Conroy Scholarship Fund, Babylon Village Historical Society, The Nathaniel Conklin House, or the John & Maureen Conroy Scholarship Fund at Providence College. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved