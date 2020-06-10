John Joseph DiBlasi
1936 - 2020
DiBLASI - John Joseph, of East Meadow born on October 16, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY. He is the son of the late Sebastiano and Maria (Cuzzocrea) DiBlasi. He is survived by his devoted wife Gloria (Sciarra) DiBlasi. His children John DiBlasi, Jeanmarie and Vincent Tedesco, and Jennie and Todd Althenn; his cherished grandchildren John, Natalie and Peter DiBlasi, Brooke, Andrew and Brianna Tedesco, Tyler, Jillian and Kyle Althenn; his sister Mary Del Monico; his late siblings Lena Raduazzo, Frank DiBlasi, Antoinette Lipari.Visiting hours will be Wednesday, June 10 from 3-7pm and Thursday, June 11 from 3-7pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held 9:15 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Entombment will be in Pinelawn Memorial Park. csbartholomewandson.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 10, 2020.
