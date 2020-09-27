1/
John Joseph Hack
HACK John Joseph of East Northport, on September 24, 2020 at 78 years of age. Retired FDNY, having served with Engine 287 and later HazMat1, John was also a lector in his Parish of St. Anthony of Padua, participated with the Franciscan mission, and was a member of the Fr. Thomas A. Judge Council of the KOC. A marathon runner, he is remembered for his enthusiasm for the Cow Harbor races and as a long-time member of the Northport Runners Club. Beloved husband of Patricia. Cherished father of Michael (Jennifer), Brian, and Jeffrey (Kristen). Treasured grandfather of Rayanna, Brennan, Isabella, Madison, Corinne, and Lynette. Brother of Barbara. Visiting Monday 48pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
