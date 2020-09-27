HACK John Joseph of East Northport, on September 24, 2020 at 78 years of age. Retired FDNY, having served with Engine 287 and later HazMat1, John was also a lector in his Parish of St. Anthony of Padua, participated with the Franciscan mission, and was a member of the Fr. Thomas A. Judge Council of the KOC. A marathon runner, he is remembered for his enthusiasm for the Cow Harbor races and as a long-time member of the Northport Runners Club. Beloved husband of Patricia. Cherished father of Michael (Jennifer), Brian, and Jeffrey (Kristen). Treasured grandfather of Rayanna, Brennan, Isabella, Madison, Corinne, and Lynette. Brother of Barbara. Visiting Monday 48pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.bfhli.com