Home

POWERED BY

John K. Culley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John K. Culley Notice
CULLEY - John K., beloved husband of Chris Mundy; father of Michael Quater, Dawn Quater, Keith K. Culley; grandfather of Noah and Tyson Quater; brother to six siblings and many relatives, departed peacefully on March 14, 2020 after a long, courageous bat-tle with cancer. He owned Culley's Furniture in Valley Stream for twelve years and always enjoyed crafting furniture and many other projects. Johnny was the "go to guy" for so many people. He always made others laugh and smile and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. There will be a memorial Mass and a Celebration of his Life in the near future. Family will be notified.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -