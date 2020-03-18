|
|
CULLEY - John K., beloved husband of Chris Mundy; father of Michael Quater, Dawn Quater, Keith K. Culley; grandfather of Noah and Tyson Quater; brother to six siblings and many relatives, departed peacefully on March 14, 2020 after a long, courageous bat-tle with cancer. He owned Culley's Furniture in Valley Stream for twelve years and always enjoyed crafting furniture and many other projects. Johnny was the "go to guy" for so many people. He always made others laugh and smile and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. There will be a memorial Mass and a Celebration of his Life in the near future. Family will be notified.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2020