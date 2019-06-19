|
KANE - John F., of Northport, on June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Esposito). Loving brother of Rosemary (the late George) Mahoney, Catherine (John F.) Maloney and Thomas (Judith) Kane. Also survived by many other loving family members. Predeceased by his best buddy Skippy. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport, Friday 6-8 PM. Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019