KELLY - John P., "Jack", of East Northport, on September 17, 2019, 84 years of age. Married 60 years to the late Doris Kelly. Loving father of Maureen (Kam Chee) Kelly Chee, Nancy Kelly Fauser, Marcy (Tim) Fagan, Jack (Rori) and Tom (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Timmy, Jillian, Kevin, Lindsey, Michael, Jason, Kyle, Evan, Caroline, Sean, Kaitlyn, Tommy, and Nikki. Adoring great grandfather of Arya and Logan. Beloved brother to Joan, Virginia, Robert, Daniel and Maureen. Owner of Cow Harbor Deli for over 20 Years. Friend of many and loved by all. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Saturday & Sunday, 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 AM, St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport.IntermentNorthport Rural Cemetery. Donations to Ecumenical Lay Council Food Pantry, 330 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768 appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 20, 2019