KELLY - John "Jack" A. 92, of Sag Harbor, New York, passed away of natural causes on May 7, 2020. Jack's charmed life started in Brooklyn. Years later, he raised his three daughters with his late wife, Marion, for 24 years in West Islip, then headed out to the east end of Long Island for the next 25 years living with daughter, Marion and her family in Southampton and Sag Harbor before finishing out his long, rich life in Portland, ME, under the care of his daughter, Cara. A small Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Portland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in New York when restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic are lessened. To view his full obituary or to share memories of Jack with the family please visit www.athutchins.com.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020