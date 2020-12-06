1/1
John Kobel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOBEL - John Adam of Boynton Beach, Florida (formerly of Hicksville) on November 30, 2020. Proud Army Veteran of WW II. Beloved husband of the late Isabelle. Loving father of Roberta Lewis (Doug Plotke), Lynda (Lenny) Randell, Jeanette Kobel (Michael Lewis) and Barbara Kobel Pope. Cherished grandfather of Drew, Scott and Christian. Visitation Thursday December 10th, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass Friday December 11th, 2020, 10:15 am at Holy Family RC Church. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved