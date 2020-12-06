KOBEL - John Adam of Boynton Beach, Florida (formerly of Hicksville) on November 30, 2020. Proud Army Veteran of WW II. Beloved husband of the late Isabelle. Loving father of Roberta Lewis (Doug Plotke), Lynda (Lenny) Randell, Jeanette Kobel (Michael Lewis) and Barbara Kobel Pope. Cherished grandfather of Drew, Scott and Christian. Visitation Thursday December 10th, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass Friday December 11th, 2020, 10:15 am at Holy Family RC Church. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.