CETTA John L., of Northport, on May 28, 2020, 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Tina Friedrich and her husband Randy, and Vikki Ervin and her husband Joe. Cherished grandfather of Stephan and Erik Friedrich and Michael, Amanda and Justin Ervin. Dear brother of Joan Cetta and Janis Fidotta. John is the proprietor for 40 years of the Laurel Service Center in East Northport, he proudly spent 53 years as an active member of the East Northport Fire Department currently as President and Honorary Chief and past Chief Mechanic. John also served the community as a Past Fire Commissioner for the East Northport fire District, he also served as Past President of the Huntington Town Softball Hall of Fame, was a longtime avid golfer and member of the Crabmeadow Men's Club. One of John's Proudest achievements was his awards he received for his Red 1951 Ford Victoria. John will have a Funeral Mass celebrated and be interred at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com



Published in Newsday on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
