Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bon-iface Martyr Church
Sea Cliff, NY
John L. Ghingo Notice
GHINGO-John L. of Glen Head, NY, formerly of Flushing, NY on March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma. Loving father of Gail Martin (Richard), Lauren Heffernan (Francis) and John Ghingo (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Dakota, Patrick, Kira, Corinne, Luke, Michael, Jack, Daniel, Ellie and Timmy. Also survived by his sister Josephine Carroll and his brother Louis Ghingo. Visiting Monday 7-9 pm & Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 am at St. Bon-iface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Flushing Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Contr-ibutions may be made to The https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
