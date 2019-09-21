|
KEENAN - John L. of Rockville Centre, NY on September 19, 2019. John served in the New York City Police Department for more than 30 years. While Chief of Detectives, he oversaw the investigation of the Son of Sam murders. After retiring from the NYPD, he worked as the Vice President for Operations at the New York Racing Association. As a member of the Counter Intelligence Corps during World War II, John participated in the D-Day Invasion, the Battle of the Bulge, and the liberation of Paris, finishing his service in the U.S. Army as a 1st lieutenant. Devoted husband of Sara for 73 years. Loving father of Joan Keenan Brennan (Kevin), the late Mary Ellen Keenan Carey (James), and the late Sara Keenan. Cherished grandfather of Mary Ellen, Kevin (Jennifer), and John Brennan and John and Alison Stoehr. Adoring great grandfather of Mary and Sara Brennan. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre, Chapel 52, Clinton Avenue, Sunday 2- 4 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 am at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 21, 2019