LOPEZ - John L. It is with great sadness that his family announces his passing on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 91. John was born on April 7, 1929 in the village of Carnoedo near La Coruna, Spain, to Felicia and John Lopez. During his childhood he learned to play the drums and accompanied local groups of musicians throughout the region. In 1946 he immigrated to the US settling in Brooklyn, NY, where he continued to work as a musician with several renowned Latin bands. In 1952 he formed a band under the name "Juanucho Lopez," launching his career as a Latin band leader in the US. His orchestra performed popular Latin dance music in many famous musical venues of the time, including Waldorf Astoria, Statler Hilton, Hotel Taft, the Palladium Ballroom and Roseland. He produced several recordings of his music, appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show with Xavier Cugat, toured in Caracas, Venezuela and for several years performed at the annual Harvest Moon Ball at Madison Square Garden. More important to him than his professional success, the members of his orchestra became his 'family.' For many years he was an active member of Casa Galicia, a social club whose members like him had immigrated from his native region Galicia. In 2016 he was honored for 64 years of membership. In a parallel career in real estate, he built "Kalin Real Estate" in Brooklyn, NY, and was an active member and eventual President of the Flatbush Real Estate Board. In 1954 he married Katherine Hroblak (deceased). In the US he is survived by his daughter Linda Marie, her husband Bruce and their children Peter and Katie Rose, and his cousin Michael and his wife and children, and many nieces and nephews. In Spain he is survived by his sister Felicia, his niece Felicia, nephew Miguel Angelo and his wife and son, and other relatives. John was admired, respected and loved by many friends, colleagues and family during his long life. Services will be private and arrangements were entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Seaford, NY. Visit www.schmittfuneralhome.com to post condolences. The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Frontline Workers Fund or another charity supporting frontline health care providers.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020