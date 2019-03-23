|
|
RIZZO - John L. 89 of Wood-mere, NY on March 21, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Rose. Loving Father of Gale Rizzo, Fred, and Terri L. Scalero (Joseph). Cherished grandfather of Natalie, Michael, and Daniel. Proud Army Korean War veteran. Member of the Woodmere Fire Dept. for over 60 years and member of the Knights of Columbus. Family will receive friends Sunday 7-9PM and Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc. 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Firematic service Monday 8PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Hewlett, NY. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to . -
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019