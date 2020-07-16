SCOTT - John L. Founder & CEO of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce on May 14, 2020, the Lord called John L. Scott to come home. John is the son of John D. and Hattie B. Scott. He was born in April 1939 in South Carolina. He was edu- cated in the Charleston County school system. He studied in AAS & BBA Accounting at North Carolina A & T College in North Carolina. He also earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting, from New York City College of Technology and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Adelphi University. He worked at the National Bank of North America/Fleet Bank, N.A. as a Bank Branch/Depart- ment Auditor, Bank Commercial Lender (SBA Loans) and a Bank Branch Manager in Saint Albans, New York. He later worked at Greater Jamaica Development Corporation located in Jamaica, New York by offering his banking expertise as the Director of Financial and Business Services. In the community, he served as a consultant to The Roosevelt Long Island Federal Credit Union, was a part owner of the Roosevelt Hardware Lawn and Garden Supplies, Inc., was the past Financial Advisor to Bethel A. M. E. Church of Freeport, New York, served on the Roosevelt Public Library board of trustees, served the community through the Roosevelt Assistance Corporation and was a member and President of the Roosevelt Kiwanis Club. For his community work and dedication, he has received numerous Awards, Plaques, Certificates of Appreciations, Citations, and Proclamations which in- cluded being named a Distinguished President and a Distinguished Lieutenant Governor by Kiwanis International. The award that is most inspirational to him is from the Harlem YMCA, naming him a Black Achiever in the Industry. After retiring from GJDC in 2010, John decided to pursue his desire to be an entrepreneur. Mr. Scott's greatest achievement was birthing an organization to bring the business community together to network and support each other. He is the Founder and Chairman of Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. aka LIAACC. The organization's Certificate of Incorporation was filed in 2010 with the New York State Secretary of State. The mission of "LIAACC" is to advance and promote the economic development for businesses and to advocate responsive government and quality education, on behalf of small businesses, with an emphasis on African ancestry, while preserving the unique characteristics of the Long Island Community. He registered "LIAACC" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2020. John's wife, Emma, preceded him in death in 2000 and his son, Gregory, preceded him in death 2018. He leaves to mourn his sister Betty Scott Jackson of New York, sister-in-law's Ruth Johnson of South Carolina and Hattie Covington of New Jersey, daughters Sharon and Jennifer of Roosevelt, NY, daughter-in- law Michelle Glover Scott, three granddaughters; Ashley, Emma & Amara, one grandson Julian, Aunts Janie Shockley of NJ, and Henrietta Bennett Harrisona host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.







