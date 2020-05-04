Home

John L. Tomlin Notice
TOMLIN - John L., of WI, LI on April 28, 2020, 98 years old due to complications from COVID-19. Navy Veteran of WWll. Served on the USS Maryland, USS Marblehead, USS New Jersey and USS North Carolina. Survivor of the bombing of the light cruiser USS Marblehead during the Battle of Makassar Straits, February 1942. Recipient of numerous medals and honors. A long time resident of West Islip (68 years) his career was mainly spent in aviation electronics at Republic Aviation and Airborne Instruments Laboratory. Born in Texas and raised in Alabama he was a true southern gentleman with an infectious smile who will be missed by many . Beloved husband of 63 years of the late Ethel Tomlin. Devoted father of John (Karen) Wayne and Joyce (Angelo). Cherished grandfather of Allison (James) Christopher (Jeannie) Bryant (Erin) Kathleen (Charles) and William. Proud great-grand- father to Addison, Elliana, Noah, Benjamin, and John. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. Memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2020
