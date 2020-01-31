|
|
LaGrassa - John 58, of Jersey City, originally from Massapequa Park, died tragically on January 3, 2020, in a boating accident in the British Virgin Islands. John was a reinsurance executive, a Captain and avid sailor and paddler and Vice Commodore of the Manhattan Yacht Club in addition to being a founder of the New York Harbor Sailing Foundation. He will be remembered for his welcoming smile. Survived by his siblings Peggy (Thomas) Caltabiano of Massapequa Park, Robert (Theresa) LaGrassa of Massapequa, Jeanne (Christopher) Walker of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, ten nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lois LaGrassa of Massapequa Park. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1st from 2-4pm and 7-9pm and Sunday, February 2nd, 1-4pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 3pm at the Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY. To further Johns memory and in lieu of flowers donations will be accepted by the New York Harbor Sailing Association, c-o Manhattan Yacht Club, 140 Dudley Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302 massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020