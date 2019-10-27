|
|
LAKKAS - John tragically on October 21, 2019, age 42, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved son of Epaminondas and Eleni. Loving brother of Maria Stamatiou (Alexander). Cherished uncle of Athena, and Jason Stamatiou. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends here and in Greece. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection, Brookville, NY Wednesday 10:00 a.m. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019