Lannig- John J. of Syosset, NY on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving father of Jack (Marianne), Karen (Peter) and Joseph (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Eliana, Sara, John, Julia, Brendan, Morgan and J.P. and great grandfather of Logan. Dear brother of George Beaman, Marjorie Vaughan and Sister John Marjorie (Patricia) Lannig O.P. Proud graduate of Xavier High School and St. John's University. John's senior management positions spanned across AICPA, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley, & McCloy and Cowen & Co. He was a devoted member of the Church of St. Edward Confessor in Syosset. John's final years were spent ministering to those who have Alzheimer's Disease and to their caregivers and families. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of John's life will be held when we are able to come together. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the John J. Lannig Relief Fund to Support Front Line Workers at Harbor House and Oyster Bay Manor. Please make checks to: Karen Lannig, 19 Hawthorne Road, Sea Cliff, NY 11579.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020