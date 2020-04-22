Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lannig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lannig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lannig Notice
Lannig- John J. of Syosset, NY on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving father of Jack (Marianne), Karen (Peter) and Joseph (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Eliana, Sara, John, Julia, Brendan, Morgan and J.P. and great grandfather of Logan. Dear brother of George Beaman, Marjorie Vaughan and Sister John Marjorie (Patricia) Lannig O.P. Proud graduate of Xavier High School and St. John's University. John's senior management positions spanned across AICPA, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley, & McCloy and Cowen & Co. He was a devoted member of the Church of St. Edward Confessor in Syosset. John's final years were spent ministering to those who have Alzheimer's Disease and to their caregivers and families. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of John's life will be held when we are able to come together. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the John J. Lannig Relief Fund to Support Front Line Workers at Harbor House and Oyster Bay Manor. Please make checks to: Karen Lannig, 19 Hawthorne Road, Sea Cliff, NY 11579.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -