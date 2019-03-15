|
LEVER - John J. of Levittown, formerly of Hell's Kitchen, Laurelton, and Valley Stream passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 14, 2019 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Betty) Casey. Loving father of John "Jack" (Robin) and Mary L. Dzielak. Cher- ished grandfather of Kathryn Seminario (Jason), Jerilyn Puccio, Brianne Mullaney (Michael), Peter Dzielak and Christina Dzielak; great-grandfather of Jason, Anthony, Nicolas, Gianni, Sabrina, Danika, Fiona, Wesley, Myles; and great-great-grandfather of Cassiel. Proud World War II Veteran. Corporal in the US Marine Corps. Fought in the Leyte Campaign in the Philippines as a Machine Gun Crewman and Sharp Shooter. Family will receive friends Friday, 2- 5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd., (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:15 am, at St. James R.C. Church. Interment to follow St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2019