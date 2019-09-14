|
LEWIN - John R. "Jack", 76, of Cold Spring Harbor, on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen. Loving father of Allison, Pamela, John (Heather) and Mark (Marcy). Cherished grandfather of Jake, Reggie and Rya. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768 in Jack's name would be greatly appreciated. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019