M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
More Obituaries for John Lewin
John Lewin

John Lewin Notice
LEWIN - John R. "Jack", 76, of Cold Spring Harbor, on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen. Loving father of Allison, Pamela, John (Heather) and Mark (Marcy). Cherished grandfather of Jake, Reggie and Rya. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768 in Jack's name would be greatly appreciated. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019
