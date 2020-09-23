1/
John LOTH
LOTH - John "Jack" Phillips, of Babylon, NY. Beloved husband of Jean. Cherished father of Sarah and Margot Phillips Loth, and cherished stepfather of Daniel Walsh, Erin Miller, and Kelly Delluniversita. Devoted grandfather of Charlie, Reese, Scarlet, Kendal, Blake, and Cassidy. Dear brother of Elsa Heintz, Linda Stein, and Paul Loth. Jack was a proud teacher and basketball coach for over 30 years in the North Babylon School District. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 9:30AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Cremation to follow privately. Visiting Thursday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 23, 2020.
