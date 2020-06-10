DR. JOHN M. BRINDISI
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRINDISI- Dr. John M. of Delray Beach, FL, October 17, 1924, June 6, 2020. Resident of Delray Beach, FL. Forever loved, and remembered by his devoted family and friends. Dr. John Brindisi, age 95, passed away June 6, 2020, in Delray Beach, FL, on the 76th Anni- versary of the D-Day Normandy Invasion. He was a former resident of Delmar and Northport, NY. John was born in New York City to Caterina and Michele Brindisi in 1924. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Grace Brindisi, in 2012. He is survived by 2 daughters, Babette Wilcox of Pleasant Valley, NY (Ellen Youssef) and Nancy Smith (Ted) of Delmar, NY, 3 grandchildren, Blake Wilcox of Northampton, PA, Peter Smith (Tracy Hsu) of Forest Hills, NY and Katherine Smith (Ashley) of Raynham, MA and 4 great- grand-children. Dr. Brindisi graduated from Newtown High School in Corona, Queens in 1942. After graduation he joined the US Army, trained as a radio operator with Patton's Third Army and landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day plus 1. He returned to the US and married his high school sweetheart Grace, on January 6, 1946. Thanks to the GI benefits he obtained his undergraduate education at NYU while working with the NYC subway system. Later he returned to NYU receiving a Master's Degree in Guidance and in 1973, he received a Doctorate in Education at Florida Atlantic University. In 1984, he retired from the Northport High School where he served as a high school guidance coun- selor. As a NYSUT member, Dr. Brindisi founded the Retired Teacher of Northport Association. He was a proud member of the IAP - Italian Americans for Progress and the AIHA, American Italian Historical Association. He authored an article for their encyclopedia entitled The Italian American Experience, published in 2000. He was a member and President of the East Northport Rotary Club, and was the Rotary Exchange Student Coordinator on Long Island. In retirement he volunteered at the Town of Huntington Senior Services Center for 17 years, and maintained a private counseling service in Northport, NY. In 2015, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor (Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur) medal in recognition of his part in liberating France from Nazi tyranny. Interment will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.Online condolences may be offered at; www. danielkeenanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home
490 Delaware Ave
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved