NICOLELLIS - John M., passed away on May 30, 2019. Age 76. Beloved husband to Diane Nicolellis. Loving father to Deborah (Lori Wallace) Nicolellis, Kevin (Kristina) Nicolellis and Amy Nicolellis. Cherished Grandfather to Alex and Brian. Beloved step-grandfather to Hannah Cheyenne Diaz. Family to receive friends Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm. Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island, 640 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, NY. Monday Service in Funeral Home 10:30am. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing in John's name, or to John's beloved Boy Scouts of America, Suffolk County Council, ATTN: John Nicolellis Memorial, 7 Scouting Blvd., Medford, NY 11763. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019