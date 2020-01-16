Home

O'SULLIVAN - John M., 95 of Farmingdale on January 14, 2020. Proud WWII US Army Air Force Veteran. Retired Union Carbide Accountant. Reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Alice. Loving father of Patricia (Fred Carroll), Nancy Mangieri (Louis),John (Cristina) and Neal. Proud grandfather of 9. The family will receive visitors Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:45 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment with Military Honors following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to Island Harvest (Operation Hope Program); IslandHarvest.org.
