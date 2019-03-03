Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Funeral Mass 10:45 AM Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church Valley Stream , NY View Map Resources More Obituaries for John MAHONEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John MAHONEY

Notice Condolences Flowers MAHONEY - John William on March 1, 2019 of Valley Stream, Member of The Valley Stream Historical Society and Valley Stream Central Alumni Association, Member of VSFD Engine # 1. Jack was a longtime resident of Valley Stream, and an active member of both the Valley Stream Historical Society and the Central High School Alumni Association. As a young boy growing up during the Depression, he worked for the Gibson Construction Company doing odd jobs and saw firsthand the development and growth of Valley Stream. Upon graduation from Central H.S. in 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval V-5 college and flight school program, thus joining the war effort. Once successfully completing this program, he became a flight instructor training Navy pilots in Stearman, SNJs, Corsairs and other combat aircraft. At the war's end, the Navy had him ferrying many various aircraft out west for storage. During this time, he married Carrie Darmstadt of Woodmere which led to four children, fourteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Jack remained in the Naval Reserve, learning to be a helicopter pilot. During the Korean Conflict, Jack was once again called to active duty service to fly helicopters, and on becoming an expert with this new aircraft, the Navy had him train other Navy helicopter pilots. During his long Naval career, he attained the rank of Captain and was the Commander of the Anti-Submarine Helicopter Squadron 70R2. His squadron won the Noel Davis Trophy and the North Atlantic Award twice for being the most elite Anti-Submarine Squadron on the Atlantic Coast and the entire country. The Navy called upon his flying and training expertise for a two-week active duty assignment to fly Marine One during the President Johnson Administration. It was his job to teach the assigned Marine pilots how to land on disks on the White House lawn without being able to visually see the disks from the cockpit while landing. During his Naval Reserve career, Jack was a STOL (short takeoff and landing) plane and helicopter pilot for New York Airways in the key airports in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan areas, along with special charters in other areas. He was a member of the TSB (Transportation Safety Board) for investigating airline accidents. Consistent with his training capabilities, he trained all other NY Airways pilots to land on fixed pinnacle heliports such as the Pan American building in Manhattan. Jack was the first pilot to land and take off from that rooftop at night. While flying for NY Airways, Jack flew countless dignitaries such as John Rockefeller, JP Morgan, Robert Kennedy and other Kennedy family members, Astronaut John Glenn; Robert Moses; and Prince Phillip. He flew numerous celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Red Skelton, Elton John, and the band Grateful Dead, to name just a few. After his New York Airways career and being considered one of the top five helicopter pilots in the world, Jack went to work for British Petroleum (BP) coordinating helicopter operations and safety measures for their operations all over the world, such as: China, Indonesia, and Brazil, with many of these locations in jungles and remote areas. After a successful career with BP, Jack decided to return to the states to begin a more than two-decade career with the FAA evaluating the placement of any high vertical objects within airport control areas for approval or not. Suffice it to say, Jack had a remarkable work ethic and sense of duty to his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He was just as dedicated to his family and he will be sorely missed. Beloved husband of the late Carrie. Devoted father of Karen Chapman (Lee), Joan Crowley (Robert), John E. Mahoney (Maryann) and William J. Mahoney. Loving grandfather of 14. Cherished great grandfather of 21. Family will receive friends at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Avenue, Valley Stream. Visitation Tuesday March 5th, and Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:45 am at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church in Valley Stream. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations made in John's memory would be appreciated to Gary Sinese Foundation P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 GarySinesefoundation.org Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices