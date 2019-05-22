|
|
MARSDEN - John suddenly on May 18th, 2019 of Deer Park at age 52. Beloved Fiance of Lisa Sandoval. Devoted son of Louise Marsden. Dear stepfather of Thomas Sandoval. Loving brother of Mary Caroleo, Patricia Szarfarski, Kathleen Grady and Theresa Ramaglia. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY Thursday 7 - 9:30pm, Friday 2 - 4:30 and 7 - 9:30pm. Service in Funeral Home, Friday 8pm, Pastor Justin Lathrop Officiating. Private Cremation. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019